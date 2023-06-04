The Jerusalem Post to hold gala tonight in New York on renewable energy

More than 250 business leaders, Israeli and American politicians, diplomats and opinion leaders will gather in New York’s Gotham Hall Sunday night for a private gala cocktail reception prior to the Jerusalem Post Conference that will be held on Monday.

The reception will be celebrating the launch of the English-language version of New Under the Sun, the book about the renewable energy revolution, written by Ofer Yannay, Chairman and Founder of Nofar Energy, one of the largest commercial and industrial solar companies in the world, and a global leader in renewable energy investments.

Yannay predicts that renewable energy will become the world’s primary source of energy. “This is a battle that will be over in less than a decade,” he says. “The transformation of the world’s energy system to renewable energy is a biblical event. It is amazing, and I am very happy to be a part of it in Israel. We are moving forward in many territories around the world with this unique, innovative idea.”

Nofar Energy includes an extensive portfolio of over 2,000 projects and subsidiaries across seven countries in Europe and the US, and major renewable energy and energy storage projects, generating over 1,000MW of renewable energy.

OFER YANNAY (credit: ALONI MOR)

What will the event entail?

The event, which will be hosted by Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Avi Mayer and Post CEO Inbar Ashkenazi, will feature an interview with Ofer Yannay, who will discuss the importance of solar energy and its emergence as one of the world’s primary energy sources.

On Monday, Yannay will address attendees at the Jerusalem Post Conference and will detail his proposals for “using energy not as a weapon of war, but as a means to create prosperity and peace.”