The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Conferences

After COVID, Israel's El Al airlines is ready to soar – here's how

For El Al, the new possibility of flying over the skies of Gulf States, including Saudi Arabia, has represented a crucial development.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 5, 2023 19:13
Sharon Brownstone, General Counsel & Strategic Partnerships at EL AL Israel Airlines, speaking at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference on June 5, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Sharon Brownstone, General Counsel & Strategic Partnerships at EL AL Israel Airlines, speaking at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference on June 5, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

In 1948, Israeli President Chaim Weizmann needed a flight back from Geneva and could not find an appropriate solution. Israel’s flag carrier El Al was established to bring him home.

Since that moment, El Al has been part of every milestone the country went through and it is now ready to take its mission to the next level, said Sharon Brownstone, General Counsel & Strategic Partnerships at EL AL Israel Airlines.

“El Al has been involved in all of the major history events of the State of Israel,” she said during The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, which took place in New York on Monday.

“We brought to Israel hundreds of thousands of immigrants from all over the world,” she added. “We organized rescue flights to help stranded Israelis. We continued to operate during military emergencies, when every other airline refused to land or depart from Israel.”

“After the coronavirus pandemic, today the aviation industry is soaring high and for us at El Al this is the time to take our service to the next level.”

Sharon Brownstone

El Al presents strategic plans for the next five years

Recently, El Al presented its new strategic plans for the next five years.

SHARON BROWNSTONE (credit: EL AL) SHARON BROWNSTONE (credit: EL AL)

“After the coronavirus pandemic, today the aviation industry is soaring high and for us at El Al this is the time to take our service to the next level,” Brownstone said.

The strategic plan includes three main pillars.

“First of all, we aim to grow in our core business, with more flights and more passengers,”  said Brownstone. “Our goal is to reach 7.5 million passengers in a year.”

El Al is also working on offering its passengers a better comprehensive touristic experience, with a partnership with Issta, one of the major tour operator companies in Israel.

Finally, the airline is renewing its fleet, adding more Dreamliners to replace the old 737s.

To add to the feeling of living at the beginning of a new era, for El Al the new possibility of flying over the skies of Gulf States, including Saudi Arabia, has represented a crucial development.

“We had been waiting for it for many years,”  Brownstone concluded. “We wanted to compete equally with all the other airlines. It was a very major milestone.”



Tags El Al travel airline company Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2023
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by