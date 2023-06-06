The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Conferences

90% of Israelis don't report cyber crime to police - comptroller

Englman told Jerusalem Post correspondent Khaled Abu Toameh how he had prioritized cyber security in his audits of government and civil organizations.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 6, 2023 07:19

Updated: JUNE 6, 2023 07:32
Israel State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman speaks at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York on June 5, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israel State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman speaks at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York on June 5, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Ninety percent of Israelis don't report cybercrime to police, and law enforcement lacks the capability to properly pursue the culprits, State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on Monday. 

Englman told Jerusalem Post correspondent Khaled Abu Toameh how he had prioritized cyber security in his audits of government and civil organizations.

The comptroller said that during his tenure as the Deputy Director General of the Technion Institute of Technology, he realized how important cyber security had become.

In 2022, he said that the world economy suffered $6-10 trillion dollars in damages from cybercrime.

"We are the first state comptroller to launch a cyber security department," said Englman. 

Israel State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman speaks with Jerusalem Post reporter Khaled Abu Toameh at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York on June 5, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Israel State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman speaks with Jerusalem Post reporter Khaled Abu Toameh at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York on June 5, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Business continuity and privacy are a priority

Englman explained how they had even hired hackers to probe weaknesses so that his auditing body could improve the security, electricity, tax and health infrastructure. He related that one Israeli hospital suffered a cyber attack and was crippled for a month and a half.

Two priorities for Englman were business continuity and privacy -- many businesses have private info on citizens, he noted. The privacy of civilians from police was also in question, with the State Comptroller's Office looking at matters such as the NSO Pegasus scandal, in which law enforcement is accused of using spyware beyond their mandate of wiretapping. 

"We are now looking into the use of technology by law enforcement," said Englman. "How do they use it by law against civilians? We don't want people looking at people's private phones without authorization."

"We don't want people looking at people's private phones without authorization."

Matanyahu Englman

Englman said that his office was working in close cooperation with their US counterparts, allowing them to learn best practices from one another.

The comptroller's international cooperation also extended into joint work on audits connected to matters of climate change.

Elected two years ago to be the president of The European Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions, Englman said that he advocated to his regional counterparts that "We need to as state comptroller check whether governments are prepared for climate change issues."

Englman said that he was working with his counterparts on COP28 United Nations Climate Change Conference comptrollers presentations.



Tags cyber security NSO Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2023 COP28
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by