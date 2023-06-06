The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Make tolerance win: Eitan Neishlos receives Jewish leadership award

The award was presented to Neishlos for his work in empowering the third generation through the lessons of the past to ensure a better future, emboldening the next generation of Jewish leadership. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 6, 2023 14:19
Eitan Neishlos receives the Next-Generation Jewish Leadership Award at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference on June 5, 2023. (photo credit: Neishlos Foundation)
Eitan Neishlos receives the Next-Generation Jewish Leadership Award at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference on June 5, 2023.
(photo credit: Neishlos Foundation)

Philanthropist and businessman Eitan Neishlos, an up-and-coming Jewish leader of the next generation, received the first-ever Next-Generation Jewish Leadership Award at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference on Monday, which also marked the historic 75th anniversary of the State of Israel’s independence. 

Neishlos is working on multiple fronts to advance his vision- promoting Holocaust education across the Arab world and advocating for the principles and values of the Abraham Accords peace treaties - a calling to ensure that tolerance and coexistence win over darker forces. 

Neishlos is working on multiple fronts to advance his vision- promoting Holocaust education across the Arab world and advocating for the principles and values of the Abraham Accords peace treaties - a calling to ensure that tolerance and coexistence win over darker forces.

“As a resident today of the United Arab Emirates, I can testify firsthand what these values look like: a flourishing Jewish community – the fastest growing in the world, greater ties between Muslims and Jews - cooperation in commerce, healthcare, culture and more,” Neishlos said.

“The spirit of the Abraham Accords can best be seen at the Abrahamic House in Abu Dhabi, a monument with a Mosque, Church, and Synagogue, and testament to the Emirati leadership’s deep-rooted commitment to peace and tolerance,” he added. 

Eitan Neishlos speaks at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference on June 5, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Eitan Neishlos speaks at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference on June 5, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The challenges facing the new generation of today

According to the philanthropist, the new generation of today, the third since the Holocaust and the establishment of Israel, faces many challenges.

“These challenges will be insurmountable without a true knowledge of history and a sense of unity and peoplehood,” Neishlos said.

He warned that in contemporary societies, considering how the internet and social media work, hatred knows no border.

“Therefore, any strategy to combat this age-old poison, must also know no borders,” Neishlos highlighted.

At the same time, the Abraham Accords send the world a message of hope: just as hatred does not live in a vacuum – nor do understanding and respect. 

“Tolerance can also be contagious,” Neishlos said. “My dream, my vision, and the commitment of the Neishlos Foundation, is to use technology, use education, use all our strength to beat the lies, to outspread the hatred. My dream is to make tolerance win.”



