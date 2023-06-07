The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Fighting antisemitism, terrorism discussed at panel at JPost conference

Israel's government is fighting antisemitism on college campuses and is working with Chabad, Hillel and other organizations to create programs against antisemitism.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 15:43
Avi Cohen Scali, director-general of the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry, is seen at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on June 5, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Avi Cohen Scali, director-general of the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry, is seen at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on June 5, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, president of Tel Aviv-based civil rights organization Shurat HaDin, which has been leading the legal fight against Israel’s enemies in the courts and has represented terror victims in legal actions against terrorist organizations, participated in a panel discussion together with Avi Cohen Scali, director-general of the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry, at The Jerusalem Post Conference on Monday in New York. The panel was moderated by Zvika Klein, Jewish World Analyst for the Post.

“We will sue Hamas because these people are responsible for the attack. And if Hamas thinks that they are untouchable, they are wrong.”

Nitsana Darshan-Leitner

Darshan-Leitner pointed out that nineteen people have been murdered this year in shooting, car-ramming and knife attacks. She recounted the story of the murders of Lucy Dee and her daughters Maia and Rina in a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley during Passover.

Even in this year of heinous attacks on civilians, the targeting of the family of British olim from Efrat in their car deeply shocked the country. 

“We will sue Hamas,” said Darshan- Leitner, “because these people are responsible for the attack. And if Hamas thinks that they are untouchable, they are wrong. We are going to file a lawsuit. We are going to get a judgment because there is no question that Hamas is responsible for this attack, and we are going to enforce it against the one who still pays money to Hamas – the Palestinian Authority. If the Palestinian Authority refuses to pay, we will put a lien on the Palestinian Authority’s tax money in the treasury in Israel.”

How is the Israeli government combatting antisemitism?

Cohen Scali discussed the Israeli government’s efforts to combat antisemitism. He explained that the government is fighting antisemitism on college campuses and is working with Chabad, Hillel and other organizations to create programs against antisemitism.

Shurat Hadin director Nitsana Darshan-Leitner. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Shurat Hadin director Nitsana Darshan-Leitner. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Cohen Scali added that the ministry believes that maintaining a strong Jewish identity can help counter the antisemitism that Jewish students frequently face on college campuses. He also discussed the government’s efforts to help improve Jewish education in the Diaspora, including adding more teachers, raising their salaries and providing appropriate educational materials.

At the conclusion of the discussion, Darshan-Leitner discussed the struggle against BDS and antisemitism. “When our enemies realize they cannot defeat us militarily, they started using BDS and antisemitism. We are fighting these challenges as well. But we cannot be reactive only. We must take the fight against them until we win.”


Tags Hamas Terrorism shurat hadin antisemitism Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2023
