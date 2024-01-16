Joint Perspectives: German-Israeli Summit on Antisemitism, War in Israel

Three months ago, on October 7, the radical Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel, resulting in the loss of innocent lives and causing unimaginable suffering. Simultaneously, there has been a troubling surge in antisemitic expressions and incidents.

In this time of uncertainty and lack of understanding, a leading German newspaper, Die Welt, and Israel's The Jerusalem Post have decided to offer an engaging afternoon and evening at the Axel Springer Headquarters in Berlin.

Speakers will include leading politicians, thought leaders, movers, and shakers from Berlin and Israel.

Together, we are sending a powerful message against the attack on Israel and the escalating antisemitism. The event will be a powerful expression of solidarity and a space for constructive dialogue on the war and the day after.