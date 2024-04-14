Innovation unleashed: Tech-Talk & Cheers at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference

The Jerusalem Post is excited to announce that “Tech-Talk & Cheers” – business, innovation and networking at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference – is back.

The June 3 event will be held at 583 Park Avenue and feature two hours of innovation panels with seasoned and start-up entrepreneurs, tech investors and bankers. Sessions will delve into the latest trends, tackle challenges, explore opportunities, and celebrate innovation.

Last year, the event featured such high-profile names as Lynn Martin, president of the NYSE Group; start-up leaders like LinkedIn’s Chief Product Officer Tomer Cohen and Carybne Founder and CEO Amir Elichai; and a special fireside chat between Israel Mapped In New York Ventures Founder Guy Franklin and former Israeli model turned CEO Shlomit Malka.

This year’s lineup is soon to be announced. Get a sneak peak of this year’s Annual Conference speakers.

The on-stage event culminates in a cocktail reception with Thinkers Distillery and Shiloh Winery.

The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, held in the shadow of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the turbulent events taking place throughout the Middle East, promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime event featuring significant discussions on the critical events of the day with diplomats, politicians, and business leaders from around the world, interviewed by senior reporters and editors from The Jerusalem Post.

This year, the Post will also use the conference to thank all who have supported Israel since October 7.

“The Jerusalem Post is far more than a media group,” said Ashkenazi. “We are the gateway between Israel and the world.”

Join hundreds of captivating entertainers, pioneering hi-tech visionaries, and dynamic thought leaders for an impactful day at the Annual Conference. Then, enjoy dozens of strategic meetings that will present numerous opportunities for connection.

Tickets to Tech-Talk & Cheers, with entry to the event from 2 p.m., are on sale now at www.jpost.com/AC24.