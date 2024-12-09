Join us for an Inspiring Kickoff to the JPost Miami Conference 2024!

Tonight, December 9, at 7:00 PM (Eastern Standard Time), the Jerusalem Post invites you to a special livestream of the Gala event launching the highly anticipated 2024 JPost Summit Miami. The evening promises to set the tone for this groundbreaking conference, titled “Shaping Tomorrow: Next-Generation Global Leaders’ Forum.”

Hosted by Deputy Editor-in-Chief Tamar Uriel-Be'eri, the Gala will feature an incredible lineup of speakers who inspire, move, and challenge us to think deeply about the critical issues shaping our world. Zvika Klien, Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post, will make the opening remarks, paving the way for the evening's distinguished speakers. Amongst tonight's speakers is Shelly Shem Tov, the courageous mother of Omer Shem Tov, a 22-year-old hostage, who will offer a personal and poignant testimony; Rabbi Sholom Lipskar, spiritual leader of The Shul of Bal Harbour; Emily Austin, television personality and activist, who has worked tirelessly in the ongoing battle against this year's tidal wave of misinformation; Gerardo Werthein, Argentina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs; Yuna Leibson, Israel's Channel 12 News' US Correspondent; Michael Siegal, President Maccabi World Union; Denise Bar-Aharon and Eugene Frenkel, respectively the Co-Founder & CEO Make-A-Wish Israel and Chairman of the Board Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, and more.

The Gala will celebrate leaders and changemakers shaping tomorrow and strengthening global connections. It will honor those who have stood in solidarity with Israel and contributed to deepening the bonds between Israel and the world through their vision and impact. The event brings together prominent voices from the Jewish world, security experts, philanthropists, and business leaders for an evening of reflection, gratitude, and inspiration.