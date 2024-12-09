Jerusalem Post to host landmark summit in Miami: Shaping tomorrow’s global leaders

The Jerusalem Post brings back its renowned tradition of conferences and summits to Miami in 2024, presenting a groundbreaking event titled “Shaping Tomorrow: Next-Generation Global Leaders’ Forum.” The JPost Summit Miami 2024 promises to be an exceptional platform for meaningful dialogue, featuring prominent diplomats, politicians, business leaders, and changemakers from across the globe.

Senior reporters and editors from The Jerusalem Post will lead these critical discussions, offering insights into today’s pressing global issues. This year’s summit is especially significant as it unfolds against the backdrop of Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. With these challenges at the forefront, the event will focus on addressing the most urgent concerns of the Jewish and Israeli communities while fostering forward-thinking strategies for the future.

The conference will begin with a highly anticipated gala celebrating the trailblazers and visionaries shaping global connections and standing in solidarity with Israel. The gala will highlight individuals whose leadership and impact have strengthened ties between Israel and the international community.

Esteemed speakers include Shelly Shem Tov, the mother of Omer Shem Tov, a hostage taken in recent conflicts; Rabbi Sholom Lipskar of The Shul of Bal Harbour; and Emily Austin, a noted television personality and activist, among others.

The Jerusalem Post has a reputation for assembling top-tier speakers representing business, medicine, politics, diplomacy, and education. This Miami summit will be no exception, drawing influential figures to discuss issues at the intersection of leadership and global progress.

The Post’s prior events have featured luminaries like former US Vice President Mike Pence, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron, and NYC Mayor Eric Adams, underscoring its ability to attract thought leaders from diverse sectors.

“In Miami, we aim to create an environment where tomorrow’s voices can speak today,” said Inbar Ashkenazi, CEO of The Jerusalem Post. “The Jerusalem Post is far more than a media group—we serve as a gateway between Israel and the rest of the world.”

The summit will be live-streamed on The Jerusalem Post website and social media channels.