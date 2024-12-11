Olessia Kantor honors Israeli heroes at 2024 Jerusalem Post Miami Summit

At the Jerusalem Post's 2024 Miami Summit, philanthropist and founder of the “Lev Esh” foundation, Olessia Kantor, delivered a powerful speech honoring the resilience and courage of Israeli soldiers wounded in the recent war in Lebanon and Gaza.

For her invaluable work, Kantor - also part of the Jerusalem Post’s 5o Most Influential Jews list for 2024 - was presented with a special award for entrepreneurship and philanthropy. “Olessia Kantor has been working to aid those suffering from the deep wounds of trauma caused by October 7,” said Deputy Editor-in-Chief Tamar Uriel-Beeri, “Tonight, we recognize her vital effort to heal the nation.”

Drawing from her personal experiences, Kantor spoke of the extraordinary strength embodied by these warriors, framing their journeys as a testament to the human spirit. “And ask about the first association that the word “injury” brings up, you would most likely find various answers, among others: Difficulty, pain, hospitalization,” she began.

“But after spending the last year with injured soldiers, my answer is two words: spirit and resurgence,” Kantor noted how these soldiers remain steadfast in their commitment despite immense physical and emotional scars. Kantor shared the stories of two such heroes.

Lieutenant Roei Yaaran, who lost both legs in battle, attended his brigade’s graduation ceremony to present green berets. "Roei has been spending long months in recovery,” she said, “surviving immense pain. Yet, somehow manages to give strength to everyone he comes across.”

She also recounted the journey of Sergeant Major Michelle Rokovitzin, the most critically injured soldier, who fought her way back from a coma and recently accepted a surprise marriage proposal. “Not a single person believed she would make it, but Michelle fought against all odds.”

Reflecting on her foundation's mission, Kantor described “Lev Esh” as a source of support for both physical and psychological wounds. “Among the wounded,” she said, “There are those who are not acknowledged as such, and the scars in their souls are of the deepest, most painful kind.”

Kantor shared her admiration for their resilience and described them as symbols of inspiration and national resurgence. “Thanks to these young adults,” she concluded, “We shall rebuild what has been destroyed. With this spirit, The rebirth we have all been wishing for will come true.”