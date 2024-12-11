Gilad Erdan calls MDA ‘Israel's backbone of resilience’ at Jerusalem Post Summit

In an insightful conversation with Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post held at the Jerusalem Post 2024 Miami Summit, former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations and current Global President of Magen David Adom (MDA), Gilad Erdan, spoke of the critical role of MDA in preserving and upholding Israel’s national strength.

Reflecting on his time at the United Nations, Erdan criticized the institution as having "lost its legitimacy," accusing it of becoming a tool for rogue states and organizations rather than upholding its foundational principles. In stark contrast, Erdan’s transition to MDA was driven by its embodiment of the values he cherishes. Chief of Staff Uri Shacham accepted the Jerusalem Post Award on behaf of CEO Eli Bin. (Credit: Elliot La-Mer - DEMAGIC)

“I felt that I need to continue my contribution to the State of Israel and the Jewish people in a different way,” Erdan explained. "The UN,” he said, “Perpetuates conflict and hate, while Magen David Adom saves lives every single day."

Erdan lauded MDA as a cornerstone of Israel’s security, comparing its significance to that of the IDF, emphasizing that while the IDF defends Israel’s borders, MDA protects its home front, responding to 95% of emergency medical events across the country. “When you strengthen Magen David Adom, you directly thwart the enemy’s strategy of targeting our civilians,” he explained.

Highlighting MDA’s advanced capabilities, Erdan pointed to its cutting-edge underground blood bank, designed to operate even during rocket attacks, and its fleet of 1,800 ambulances. These innovations, he said, have drastically reduced mortality rates among injured soldiers on the frontlines. “MDA is one of the most advanced emergency medical services in the world,” Erdan declared, urging global support for its mission.

The evening also celebrated MDA’s leadership. CEO Eli Bin, recognized among The Jerusalem Post’s top 50 most influential Jews, could not attend due to the current security situation in Israel. Chief of Staff Uri Shacham accepted the Jerusalem Post Award for Excellence in Emergency Services on his behalf.