Singer Avraham Tal performs in honor of ZAKA at Jpost Gala

Avraham Tal, the noted Israeli singer, musician, and musical producer, performed at the Gala event on Monday evening, launching the 2024 Jerusalem Post Summit. During the performance, Tal invited ZAKA CEO Dubi Weissenstern and volunteer Simcha Greinman, Deputy Commander of ZAKA for the city of Modi’in, to the stage to honor the organization for their work and sang the song “Shema Yisrael,” which he composed in the first days of the war with David Broza and Mika Ben Shaul. Said Weissenstern, “Singing helps us and gives us great strength.”

Greinman recounted ZAKA’s work in the Gaza communities, during which volunteers spent months searching house by house for materials that needed to be buried according to Jewish law.

“One of the families called me and said, ‘We survived, and the mezuzot certainly survived as well.’” He then displayed a mezuzah that he had saved from the destruction in Gaza and said,

“This is a mezuzah that I was able to take with me to show in front of the world, to speak about the atrocities, and tell about what happened to the Jewish people.”

ZAKA sponsored a portion of the Jerusalem Post Miami Summit.