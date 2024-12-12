Dr. Michael Mirilashvili calls for constructive diplomacy at the Jerusalem Post’s Miami Summit

Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, president of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC), delivered a compelling address at the Jerusalem Post's 2024 Miami Summit. He called for "reason, dialogue, and a genuine desire for peace" in navigating the complex challenges facing Israel and the broader Middle East. His speech emphasized the urgent need for global unity against antisemitism, constructive diplomacy, and a clear post-war vision for the region.

Opening his remarks, Dr. Mirilashvili condemned the rising wave of antisemitism and the unjust criticisms directed at Israel following its military response to the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack. He labeled the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli leaders as a “grave injustice,” urging ICC member states to reject it. “It is unthinkable to equate the leaders of a democratic state with the masterminds of a terrorist group responsible for the horrific attack on thousands of innocent civilians,” he declared.

Dr. Mirilashvili lauded the U.S. administration for its strong support of Israel, including the recent UN Security Council veto and the U.S. Senate’s rejection of anti-Israel resolutions. He also highlighted the transformative impact of the Abraham Accords, calling them a “shining example” of constructive diplomacy that has redefined regional cooperation.

On a more personal note, Dr. Mirilashvili reflected on the role of leadership in these critical times. “At this pivotal moment, I wish to address Israeli leaders once more: today calls for maturity, wisdom, and responsibility. The Jewish people…are looking to you for actions that unite rather than divide,” he urged.

Throughout his speech, Dr. Mirilashvili emphasized the importance of visionary leadership, urging global and Israeli leaders to rise above divisions and focus on building bridges toward peace and security.

Dr. Mirilashvili concluded with optimism: “Among the leaders of the Jewish world, I firmly believe that change is not only possible—it is inevitable.”