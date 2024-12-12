Yisrael Ganz at Jerusalem Post Summit: Israel must strengthen sovereignty to secure future

At the 2024 Jerusalem Post Miami Summit, Yisrael Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Region and Chairman of the Yesha Council shared insights on Israel’s security challenges in a conversation with Jerusalem Post correspondent Michael Starr.

Ganz opened the interview by paying tribute to the Israeli soldiers who had fallen during the war, stating, “During the war, we lost 53 soldiers from Binyamin. I had to accompany the army to inform the families of their loved ones.”

In discussing the shifting dynamics in the Middle East, Ganz explored the strategic importance of addressing Iran's growing influence. “Iran built, for years, their proxies—Hamas, Hezbollah, and Islamic Jihad—in the center of the State of Israel,” he said and added, “What we see now is that this bridge has collapsed.”

Ganz stressed that Israel’s response must be unwavering: “We must defeat the axis of terror, and we have to arrive at the head of the snake,” referring to Iran. He called for continued military action and a determination to secure Israel’s future against external threats.

When asked about his stance on the two-state solution, Ganz strongly opposed it. “Twenty years ago, we evacuated our people from Gaza, and we did so with the hope for peace. Instead, we got October 7,” he said, referencing the deadly Hamas attack that shocked the nation.

For Ganz, the call to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria is not just a political imperative but a fulfillment of Jewish historical justice: “It’s not only historical justice. It’s a security necessity,” he affirmed, “If we don’t, Tel Aviv will become another Beeri.”

Ganz also spoke about the importance of international support, particularly from the United States. “The last administration insisted on not talking to us. They didn’t understand the consequences of what they were saying,” he noted.

Concluding the interview, Ganz appealed to the audience, particularly the Jewish community in the United States, to support Israel’s efforts. “Together, with our people, with our brave soldiers, we will defeat our enemies, and we will win this war,” he declared, reaffirming Israel’s commitment to deepening its roots in the land.