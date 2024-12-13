'We identify talents others have failed to identify and work with them to compete'

Professor Aviad Kleinberg, President of Ruppin Academic Center, addressed attendees at the Jerusalem Post Miami Summit on Tuesday, discussing the origins of the college, its philosophy, and its plans for the future.

The land on which Ruppin Academic Center was built was purchased by Canadian Zionists in 1927, who believed in the Zionist vision, he explained, and were not only visionaries, but understood that realizing the vision required work and effort.

Prime Minister David Ben Gurion ordered the founding of an Institute of Agricultural Studies in Emek Hefer in 1949, which became Ruppin Academic Center. Explaining Ben Gurion’s philosophy, Kleinberg said, “If Jews were to work the land they, they should do it using the latest developments in science and technology.”

Ruppin Academic Center, noted Kleinberg, accepts students that other institutions may not accept. “But, he pointed out, “we do not promote low standards. By the time we finish training our students, they can compete with anyone. Sometimes, all it takes to discover talent is a willingness to do extra work.”

At Ruppin, students are taught to believe in themselves and to help care for others. “Israel belongs to the human mosaic it is made of. It belongs to people with different means and different abilities. It is our duty to make Israel great, a land safe and prosperous, where dreams can come true for all who dare to dream.”

Kleinberg then focused on current and upcoming projects at Ruppin, including its research center that specializes in mental pain, a resilience center that treats trauma, an institute for the study of immigration that focuses on the successes and failures of Aliyah, a center for applied marine science, and its Kama Center that studies ways of keeping the elderly active and respected members of their communities.