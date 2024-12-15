Jewish Diaspora’s resilience and unity shine in WZO Chairman Yaakov Hagoel Miami Summit address

At the 2024 Jerusalem Post Miami Summit, World Zionist Organization (WZO) Chairman Yaakov Hagoel reflected on the resilience and unity of the Jewish people during these challenging times. Hagoel, recently named one of the Jerusalem Post's 50 Most Influential Jews of 2024, expressed deep gratitude for the recognition, attributing it to collective efforts rather than individual achievements.

“I wish to express my gratitude and appreciation to the Jerusalem Post for the honor of being part of the list of the 50 most influential Jews in the world,” Hagoel said. “It is an immense privilege to stand alongside inspiring figures who advance Jewish values, the vision of Zionism, and our contributions to the world.”

Hagoel highlighted the extraordinary solidarity displayed by Jewish communities globally in the past year, which was marked by significant challenges. “We witnessed the beautiful spirit of our people—giving, helping, and mobilizing in moving ways across the globe,” he remarked.

The WZO chairman also emphasized the vital role of worldwide Jewish communities in supporting Israel through solidarity missions, advocacy efforts, and humanitarian initiatives, praising these communities, which, despite facing their own existential challenges, demonstrated extraordinary solidarity and unwavering support for Israel through various efforts.

He commended their steadfast commitment as an “unbreakable wall of responsibility and shared destiny,” illustrating the strength and unity of the Jewish people.

Addressing the broader mission of the WZO, Hagoel underscored the importance of fostering enduring ties between the diaspora and Israel, promoting Jewish values and Zionism, and ensuring a vibrant future rooted in shared traditions and identity.

“Together, we work to strengthen the unshakable bond between the Jewish diaspora and the State of Israel,” he stated. “I see this as a mission, an honor, and a responsibility to build a brighter future for us all.”