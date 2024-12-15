Jerusalem Post honors spiritual leader of Bal Harbour Shul with Menorah at Miami Summit Gala

The Opening Gala of the Jerusalem Post's 2024 Miami Summit was a night of celebration and recognition, blending global and local achievements with heartfelt gratitude. Held at The Shul of Bal Harbour, the evening honored Rabbi Sholom Lipskar, the Rabbi and Spiritual Leader of The Shul, and his wife for their unwavering commitment to spreading the light of Judaism and their contributions to the community.

Jerusalem Post Group CEO Inbar Ashkenazi and Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein presented Rabbi Lipskar with a special, handcrafted silver Menorah, which served as a token of appreciation for the Rabbi's work in fostering Jewish identity and community, both locally in Florida and worldwide.

The unique Menorah presented to Rabbi Lipskar was crafted by the renowned Israeli silverware company, “Hazorfim.” Known for merging classical craftsmanship with modern innovation, Hazorfim’s silversmith Yakov Merdinger's works have adorned the homes of prominent figures worldwide and remain a symbol of timeless elegance.

Klein expressed his gratitude, saying, “On behalf of the Jerusalem Post, thank you for everything and for what you said, speaking of the soul and spreading Judaism around the world, and definitely from Florida. Thank you so much.”

The Rabbi’s message of unity and spiritual growth resonated with the diverse audience, highlighting the shared mission of the Jerusalem Post and The Shul to bridge communities through values, tradition, and innovation. The Gala set the tone for a meaningful summit, celebrating leadership and connection.