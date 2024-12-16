Watergen partners with Jerusalem Post for sustainable water at 2024 Miami Summit

Watergen, a leading Israeli company specializing in innovative atmospheric drinking water devices (AWG), played a key role in the Jerusalem Post's 2024 Miami Summit by supplying bottled water for the event. Known for revolutionizing the way drinking water is sourced, Watergen's machines create clean drinking water directly from the air by extracting moisture, offering a sustainable solution to the growing global water crisis.

Active in more than 65 countries worldwide, Watergen’s involvement in the summit highlights the company’s commitment to addressing the pressing issue of water scarcity, which is becoming increasingly urgent. With the company’s AWG technology, Watergen aims to eliminate the need for traditional water supply chains, which often rely on carbon-intensive processes, while helping reduce plastic waste, a primary environmental concern.

As the world faces a potential future where half of the population will live in regions without clean water, Watergen's contributions are more relevant than ever. The company's innovative approach to producing drinking water from the air provides an immediate solution to water scarcity and promotes long-term environmental sustainability.

"We are proud to be the exclusive water providers at the Miami Summit, and deeply value the opportunity to participate in such a significant event,” said CEO of Watergen Steve Elbaz, “These bottles exemplify our commitment to superior and innovative water quality, made possible by our proprietary technology.

Through these efforts, we aim to make our unique drinking water accessible to broader audiences and gradually transform the global water bottle market.

Watergen continues to take charge of addressing the global water crisis, and its participation in high-profile events like the Jerusalem Post Summit demonstrates the growing recognition of its transformative technology.