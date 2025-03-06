With First Lady Michal Herzog present, female entrepreneurs will compete for our Next-Gen Award

This year we are honored to have launching our event, First Lady Michal Herzog, who will deliver the opening remarks. She will be followed by a fantastic group of speakers, all of whom are remarkable leaders in their respective fields.

One of the highlights of our event is the Next-Gen Women Entrepreneurship Award—initiated by The Luzzatto Group together with The Jerusalem Post – which aims to support and empower female entrepreneurs.

Dr. Esther Luzzatto, CEO at The Luzzatto Group, explains the importance of this award. "For decades, as a patent attorney, I have had the privilege of mentoring women entrepreneurs at the beginning of their journey and am well aware of the concerns of taking the first steps. But there is no such thing as the perfect moment – there are opportunities, and they must be seized with courage! Last year's winner Alisa Givertz, founder and CEO of Liquid360 together with judges Dr. Esther Luzzatto, CEO of The Luzzatto Group, Tamar Luzzatto, Head of Business Development, Marketing and Innovation of The Luzzatto Group and Dr. Gili Bittan-Banin Head of Innovation at Bazan Group (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

This award provides precisely that which can make a difference for women entrepreneurs – a stage, meaningful connections, and exposure that can open doors to success. I encourage you not to hesitate and to apply!"

Last year's winner was Alisa Givertz, the founder and CEO of Liquid360, a security systems service. She weighed in on the opportunity to participate in the competition.

"This event for women led startups is so important. Women receive a little over 2% of all startup funding worldwide so having a women-centric event is very encouraging. It is also inspiring to see the remarkable women that competed - being in such great company was very exciting."

Alisa then detailed what it meant for her to win, as a female startup founder.

"I was honored to win last year. It was an amazing validation for an early-stage founder, bootstrapping to build our company. It was especially meaningful since I am a woman leading a startup in the dual use defense & physical security, a world with very few women leaders and a field that gets almost no attention in the startup world. The attention this competition drew to our startup that would not have happened otherwise and was a long lasting and powerful boost."

In today's day and age women are speaking out and speaking up with pride. We are privileged to be a platform which not only allows this, but actively encourages women from all walks of life and industries to take part. With applications closing on 13th of March now is the time to join and make your voice heard.