A Call for Unity and Action: Rabbi Zalman Duchman to Address the Jerusalem Post Conference

When Zalman Duchman, Executive Director of Colel Chabad, takes the stage at this year’s Jerusalem Post Annual Conference New York, he carries a legacy over two centuries in the making. Colel Chabad, the oldest continuously operating Tzedakah organization in Israel, was founded in 1788 by the Alter Rebbe, Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi, the first Rebbe of Chabad. Today, it stands as a towering example of how vision, compassion, and unwavering commitment can shape a nation’s soul.

Feeding the Hungry, Healing the Nation

At the heart of Duchman’s message is a powerful reminder: when it comes to feeding the hungry, there can be no debate. Colel Chabad operates Israel’s most far-reaching food security network, delivering support to Holocaust survivors, widows and orphans, elderly individuals, and families living in poverty. From Jerusalem to the periphery, their impact is both immediate and enduring.

Duchman will spotlight Colel Chabad’s flagship initiative—the National Food Security Project—Israel’s largest and most coordinated effort to combat hunger. In the aftermath of October 7, this initiative has scaled to support over 50,000 households every single month, underscoring the urgent need for a united front in the fight against food insecurity.

A Call for Unity Beyond Politics

In a climate of division, Duchman’s address will offer a compelling alternative: unity through action. “This isn’t about judicial reform or military exemptions,” he says. “It’s about making sure every person has food on their table. That’s something every Jewish organization, every foundation, every person of conscience should be able to stand behind.”

He will emphasize the power of cross-sector collaboration, pointing to Colel Chabad’s strong government partnerships and full cooperation with the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ). “Now is the time to broaden the support,” Duchman urges. “Feeding the poor must be a common denominator.”

Colel Chabad: Standard-Bearers of Compassion

As Duchman sees it, Colel Chabad is more than a provider of material support—it’s a symbol of what Jewish unity looks like in practice. “Being present at this conference is critical,” he says. “Not just to tell our story, but to be part of the national conversation about how we rebuild—with dignity, inclusion, and unwavering commitment to each other.”

