Jerusalem Mayor Lion at Post Gala: “Jerusalem is Israel’s next big thing”

Speaking at Sunday’s Jerusalem Post Gala event in New York, Moshe Lion, mayor of Jerusalem, said that the city of Jerusalem is rapidly building, growing, and creating. “More and more international innovation companies want to come to Jerusalem,” he said, adding that over two million square meters are now available for workers and factories.

“Investing in Jerusalem is an investment in the future of the Jewish people,” proclaimed the mayor, who said that the city’s goal is to move forward “in these dark times into the light.” Lion urged young families to move to Israel’s capital, and said that new classrooms and centers for arts and education are being built throughout the city. “We care for the health of the city,” he said.

Lion praised the activities of the ZAKA organization and said that Jerusalem is the home of ZAKA’s first resilience center for its workers. “ZAKA’s volunteers are an example of the pain and strength this city has seen and shown,” he said. Lion praised ZAKA head Dubi Weissenstern for his leadership.

Lion singled out US President Donald J. Trump for his support of Jerusalem, calling him a “special friend,” and crediting him with moving the US embassy to Jerusalem. He concluded his remarks by urging the Gala attendees to “Keep on loving Jerusalem, Keep on coming to visit Jerusalem.”