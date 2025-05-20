Julia, Miriam Haart’s transformative journey to Zionism and activism

In a powerful and personal conversation at the Jerusalem Post Annual New York Conference, designer and author Julia Haart and her daughter, inventor and activist Miriam Haart, opened up about their evolving relationship with Israel, the backlash they’ve faced since October 7, and their determination to stand up for the Jewish people on a global stage.

Miriam, a tech entrepreneur and host of the show Faking It, moved to Israel shortly after the Hamas massacre and lived there for six months. “I used to focus mostly on women in tech and queer rights,” she said. “But, since October 7, my focus shifted to antisemitism and being Jewish – and I’ve paid a price. I’ve received death threats, lost hundreds of thousands of followers, and even lost close friends.”

She recounted the painful loss of a best friend who cut ties, accusing her of “supporting genocide” due to her support of Israel. “She wouldn’t even talk to me about it. I sent her articles and offered to have a conversation, but she just sent me academic articles to ‘educate myself’ and walked away.”

Julia Haart, best known as the star of My Unorthodox Life, described her own dramatic shift in perspective. “Before October 7, I honestly didn’t like Israel. I associated it with the restrictions and pain of my religious upbringing,” she said.

But the attacks on Israel triggered something profound. "The second I saw what was happening, my whole body started shaking. Suddenly, I felt overwhelming love and protectiveness. Israel became the greatest place on Earth to me in that moment."

Defenders of Israel

Both women have become vocal defenders of Israel, using their social media platforms and influence to combat rising antisemitism. Julia, who once used her online presence for fashion and entertainment, now posts pro-Israel content regularly. Miriam, meanwhile, continues her activism in the tech world, supporting initiatives that bring Arab and Jewish Israelis together in hi-tech fields.

The mother-daughter duo also spoke about their shared passion for Birthright. Miriam, a seasoned trip leader, said, “Taking people to Israel is the best way to fight misinformation. You can’t hate what you understand and love.”

Looking ahead, Julia revealed plans to purchase a hotel in Tel Aviv and offer free stays to celebrities, politicians, and influencers. “For five years, I’ll host them Julia-style. Once they see Israel with their own eyes, they’ll fall in love,” she said.

The mother-daughter duo highlighted the emotional resonance of their message: Speak the truth, stand tall, and bring people to see the miracle that is Israel.