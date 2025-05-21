Ayalim’s young Zionist force rebuilds communities in Israel’s north and south

With a steadfast belief in grassroots action and Zionist values, the Ayalim Association empowers young Israelis to rebuild communities on the country’s front lines.

During their panel with Inbal Ann Bouskila at the Jerusalem Post 2025 Annual Conference, Sigal Barzelay, the organization’s CEO, and Gon Soussana, head of community development, shared how their movement leads efforts to restore life in towns devastated by war through student villages, cultural hubs, and a deep commitment to national renewal.

“Ayalim is a grassroots Zionist movement that has been active for 23 years,” said Barzelay.

“We are working to strengthen communities and promote young leadership in the Negev, the Galilee, and across Israel’s geographic periphery.”

Soussana, a combat veteran wounded during Operation Protective Edge, recounted his experience fighting to defend his home in Kfar Aza on October 7. “I found myself fighting to try to save my community,” he said. “Ayalim came to Kfar Aza just days after the massacre to help us rebuild. Today, young Ayalim members are there doing amazing things.”

The organization that constructs student villages and provides long-term housing for young adults quickly addressed both the southern and northern crises. “As soon as there was a ceasefire in the North, we brought our community to Kiryat Shmona, even before the residents returned,” Barzelay noted.

Bouskila asked how they manage to rebuild shattered communities. Soussana pointed to their philosophy: “If you want a picture of victory, we need to bring back the people to the North and South of Israel – and we must do it better than it was before October 6.”

Engaging students is essential. “We encourage students: Take your time with us. Achieve great things in the community where you study,” stated Soussana. “We foster culture, create coffee shops, and collaboratively support the community.” After graduation, 30% of students stay in the regions, a success due to strong community integration and a shared mission.

“This whole thing is nonprofit,” Barzelay emphasized. “Every donation goes right back into society. We’re not talking – we’re doing.” For Soussana, the mission is personal and national: “We need to bring back the oxygen. Like this, we will win. And I’m sure we will do that.”

This article was written in cooperation with the Ayalim Association.