An investment of NIS 80 million: A giant logistics center to be built in a surprising location

Savyonim Group continues to strengthen its position in the logistics sector, with the establishment of a new logistics center in Moshav Sde Yitzhak – an investment worth approximately NIS 80 million.

The project is expected to cover an area of about 16.5 dunams and include a structure with a built area of approximately 10,000 square meters. The center will be located near major transportation routes, a location that constitutes a significant advantage for companies in the fields of distribution, industry, and shipping.

The logistics center will be designed with an emphasis on full accessibility for heavy vehicles, modular storage spaces, the use of advanced technologies, and the customization of spaces to different business needs. In addition, the project places emphasis on environmental sustainability and energy efficiency – as part of Savyonim Group’s overall vision in the field of responsible construction.

According to Mark Dubnov, VP of Business Development at the group, “This is an important project that combines quality planning, precise location, and a deep understanding of the current needs of the logistics market. The center will be a strategic asset for the business operations of its clients and for the development of the entire region.” Mark Dubnov, VP of Business Development at the Savyonim group (credit: Courtesy of Savyonim Group)

The project joins a series of logistics, commercial, and residential ventures promoted by Savyonim in Israel and Europe, and constitutes another milestone in its expansion into the field of income-generating real estate.