Creating new opportunities through innovation, tolerance and sport

SAVE THE DATE | March 31, 2022

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 13, 2022 08:56
(photo credit: !PR)
(photo credit: !PR)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

The Jerusalem Post Group and the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club are delighted to launch the first international business conference of its kind, to be hosted at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

The event, which will be covered by the international media, will host leading business executives from Israel, Britain and around the world and will be a meeting point for entrepreneurs, investors and promising companies.

The Jerusalem Post event presents a significant opportunity to discuss major worldwide issues such as technology, medicine, and cyber and put Israeli technology on the map.

Conference Topics

  • Open Innovation and a Boundless Ecosystem
  • Diversity and Inclusion for Business
  • Value Creation in Venture Capital
  • Diplomacy in Business

The Conference will feature leading speakers, including:

  • MP Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government of the UK
  • Dr. Yoaz Hendel, Minister Of Communications
  • Sylvan Adams, Businessman and Philanthropist, strengthening Israel’s global image
  • Nir Zuk, Founder, Palo Alto Networks
  • Yael Arad, President of the Olympic Committee of Israel, and Israel’s first Olympic medalist (Barcelona ’92)
  • Rt Hon Sir Hugh Robertson Chairman, The British Olympic Association
  • Ayelet Shaked, Minister of Interior

 

The conference will be broadcast on the Facebook channels and media groups of the Jerusalem Post Maariv Group, Walla, and the jpost.com website.

A special VIP-only Gala evening will be held the night prior to the concert.

For additional details: [email protected]



