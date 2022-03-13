Creating new opportunities through innovation, tolerance and sport

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

The Jerusalem Post Group and the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club are delighted to launch the first international business conference of its kind, to be hosted at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

The event, which will be covered by the international media, will host leading business executives from Israel, Britain and around the world and will be a meeting point for entrepreneurs, investors and promising companies.

The Jerusalem Post event presents a significant opportunity to discuss major worldwide issues such as technology, medicine, and cyber and put Israeli technology on the map.

Conference Topics

Open Innovation and a Boundless Ecosystem

Diversity and Inclusion for Business

Value Creation in Venture Capital

Diplomacy in Business

The Conference will feature leading speakers, including:

MP Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government of the UK

Dr. Yoaz Hendel, Minister Of Communications

Sylvan Adams, Businessman and Philanthropist, strengthening Israel’s global image

Nir Zuk, Founder, Palo Alto Networks

Yael Arad, President of the Olympic Committee of Israel, and Israel’s first Olympic medalist (Barcelona ’92)

Rt Hon Sir Hugh Robertson Chairman, The British Olympic Association

Ayelet Shaked, Minister of Interior

The conference will be broadcast on the Facebook channels and media groups of the Jerusalem Post Maariv Group, Walla, and the jpost.com website.

A special VIP-only Gala evening will be held the night prior to the concert.