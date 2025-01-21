A sharp rise in demand: The Kfar Maccabiah Sports Center returns to routine

After a challenging year of war, the Kfar Maccabiah Sports Center, the largest and most professional sports center in Israel, is returning to full operation. Over the past two months, there has been an impressive 50% increase in demand for memberships, swimming pools, studio classes, and the gym compared to the months during the war (October 2023 – September 2024).

The center, spanning 56 green acres in the heart of Ramat Gan, serves as a hub for leisure and sports culture in Israel, offering a unique sports experience for all ages. The center features three swimming pools, an advanced gym, tennis and basketball courts, a modern spa complex, and a wide range of studio classes.

“In the past year, many found themselves confined to their homes and shelters, without the motivation or opportunity to leave the house and exercise. Now, we see a new trend: adults, young people, and children are refocusing on a healthy lifestyle and signing up for yoga, sculpting, Pilates, basketball, tennis, and fitness training—often in multiple disciplines simultaneously. We are noticing that many choose to try a variety of activities rather than sticking to just one, and it’s incredibly heartwarming to see people starting to regain themselves and invest in their health and leisure after such a long and difficult period. At Kfar Maccabiah, we don’t just offer state-of-the-art facilities but also a unique leisure experience suited for everyone, in a green and relaxing atmosphere,” explains Hadar Glazer, Director of the Sports Center.