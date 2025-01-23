New house, new campaign: The location of the assisted living network

The Palace assisted living network, part of the Azrieli Group, is currently launching a campaign for its new home in the network – Palace Rishon Lezion, located in the heart of the Rakefet neighborhood in the city. The campaign focuses on the main message of the "all-inclusive" program, which offers residents a daily experience of a meal at a luxurious restaurant, along with coverage of monthly expenses such as electricity, communications, maintenance, apartment cleaning, and more.

The campaign will include extensive advertising in television commercials, billboards, newspapers, and digital media, with a budget of approximately NIS 2 million. Sharon Shtrit, the VP of Marketing at the "Palace" network, stated that the new home is expected to open in September 2025. The complex, which combines luxury and comfort, will feature a 25-story building with 274 spacious housing units, all offering an open view in all four directions.

In addition, residents will have access to a luxurious event space on the building's rooftop, facilities for cultural and sports activities, a swimming pool, a restaurant, a cafeteria, a lavish lobby, and halls for lectures and workshops. In the culinary field, chef Israel Aharoni will accompany the residents, while Pilates expert Dalia Mantver will guide them in Pilates.

The new home combines high quality of life with a variety of services and facilities, aiming to provide residents with a top-tier living experience.