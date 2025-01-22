Business data company Lusha acquires Israeli startup Novacy

Lusha, a platform specializing in business intelligence for marketing and sales professionals, announced today the acquisition of Novacy, a startup that developed an advanced sales call analysis platform. This strategic move expands Lusha's capabilities beyond customer prospecting at the beginning of the sales process and positions the company as a comprehensive sales platform. It now offers its over one million users sales call optimization tools to aid in closing deals. Lusha aims to democratize behavioral intelligence technology, making it accessible to businesses of all sizes—not just large enterprises—potentially impacting millions of businesses worldwide.

Novacy was founded by CEO Or Biderman, Chief Product Officer Yair Giwnewer, and serial entrepreneur and CTO Uria Franko, who previously sold companies Roommate and Pablo. Novacy's team will join Lusha, which currently employs 315 people and is recruiting dozens more.

In an era where most sales are conducted remotely and involve multiple stakeholders, Novacy's technology integrates artificial intelligence (AI) to provide in-depth insights into sales calls. It analyzes calls, identifies critical moments, and offers sales support tools that help teams refine strategies, anticipate objections, and address customer needs with precision and confidence.

Yoni Tserruya (credit: PR)

Studies indicate that using Novacy's technology can shorten sales cycles by up to 25% and increase customer growth by up to 300%, while improving success rates through actionable insights from each call. These capabilities align with Lusha's commitment to helping businesses enhance sales process efficiency while fully adhering to data protection regulations and delivering secure solutions tailored to their business needs.

"Integrating Novacy's technology into our platform will make call analysis capabilities accessible to companies of all sizes—a solution that has so far been costly and primarily available to large enterprises," said Yoni Tserruya, CEO and co-founder of Lusha. "With call analysis, understanding customer needs, and Lusha's unique database of global companies, we will offer the market a new value of personalized recommendations for closing every deal."

"We have always believed in AI's transformative potential for sales technology," added Or Biderman, CEO and co-founder of Novacy. "Our technology enables sales teams to enhance closing processes through precise, actionable insights that support better decision-making. Partnering with Lusha will allow us to bring these capabilities to a much broader audience and raise the bar for what can be achieved in sales intelligence."

The deal was led by attorneys Atir Yafe and Yael Shimon-Meni from Pearl Cohen on behalf of Lusha and H-F Co on behalf of Novacy.