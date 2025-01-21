After a renovation costing NIS 5 Million: The Galilee hotel reopens

Located in the Hula Valley, the Galilion Hotel will resume operations this weekend after a prolonged closure caused by the war that affected northern Israel.

The hotel utilized the downtime to conduct a comprehensive renovation and upgrade of its facilities, with an estimated investment of NIS 5 million aimed at enhancing the guest experience. The renovations included upgrading rooms and suites, improving public spaces such as the lobby, refurbishing the spa, expanding the pool area, modernizing conference and event halls, upgrading gardens and lawns, planting new greenery, and installing new lighting.

Additionally, the hotel's closure period allowed its management to strengthen the values of Galilion and deepen connections with businesses and attractions in the Upper Galilee. As part of this effort, the hotel collaborated with local businesses in northern Israel to create synergy and support, offering guests tours, culinary experiences, attractions, activities, and events.

"The reopening of the hotel is an emotional and significant moment for us, filled with hope and renewed faith in a brighter future," said Erez Moshe, CEO of Galilion. "The return of Galilion to operation symbolizes a part of the recovery process for the northern region, aiming to bring smiles back to the faces of our guests and offer moments of peace and joy after a challenging period."

According to Moshe, "The hotels in the Upper Galilee, including the Galilion Hotel, serve as a major employment growth engine, creating a broad business infrastructure that also benefits local suppliers and service providers. The Upper Galilee is currently in recovery, and this is an opportunity for all of us to come together and restore life to this wonderful region, returning it to full activity."

The Galilion Hotel is situated in the Hula Valley, at the heart of the Upper Galilee, and features 120 rooms and suites overlooking the Hula Valley fields, Mount Hermon, and the Galilee and Golan mountains. The hotel offers a high-quality restaurant with a rich menu inspired by local cuisine, emphasizing fresh ingredients from the region. Additionally, the hotel has a wine bar operating throughout the week that serves wines from local wineries, a spa with 10 treatment rooms, dry/wet saunas, and an outdoor swimming pool. The hotel also hosts conferences and business or community events in halls accommodating up to 600 participants.

Room rates at the Galilion Hotel start at NIS 1,011 per night for a couple from January 9 for the months of January-February.