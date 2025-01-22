The TVs of the future will know you: Samsung unveils new screens

With the commencement of CES 2025, the world's largest electronics exhibition, Samsung showcased a first glimpse of its major innovations for the world of entertainment electronics. At the forefront: making your television smarter than ever using generative artificial intelligence under the name "Vision AI." Imagine someone embedding ChatGPT or Google's Gemini into your TV, functioning just as it would on a computer. Additionally, the TV can "see" and "hear" its surroundings and respond accordingly. Samsung achieves this through partnerships with third parties, the first of which is Microsoft.

In a demonstration led by Samsung Electronics CEO SW YONG, the TV was able to suggest restaurants in Las Vegas tailored to an individual's culinary preferences, considering dietary sensitivities, recommend tourist sites based on their artistic tastes, and even find images that match those preferences.

Moreover, the TV offers search capabilities similar to Samsung smartphones, such as "hover to search," enabling users to identify an actress on the screen whose name they don't know. The TV can also adjust lighting and smart home controls if it detects, for instance, that children or household members have fallen asleep. It even provides simultaneous translation through subtitles for content in foreign languages—all powered by Vision AI generative artificial intelligence. At the forefront: making your television smarter than ever using generative artificial intelligence (credit: official site, Samsung)

This vision may sound utopian, but it also has a dystopian side. The TV essentially watches content with you—and watches you, evoking a "Big Brother" scenario. Samsung, of course, assures users that their privacy is protected and secured using the company's KNOX standard. Still, there is some discomfort in allowing a TV to see and know everything about us. The nuances of how this vision will be implemented indeed change the picture—literally and figuratively.

Samsung also unveiled a range of new screen and display technologies during the event, including a new QLED technology featuring the flagship QN990F TV, an NEO QLED television with 8K resolution. Additionally, Samsung introduced an innovative projector that turns any table into a touch screen and a rollable screen that wasn’t physically displayed at the event but is an 18-inch rollable display primarily designed for computers.

Disclosure: The writer is a guest of Samsung at CES.