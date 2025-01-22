Against the backdrop of rising prices, up to 70% off: IKEA sale kicks off

Amid rising prices, the moment Israeli consumers have been waiting for has arrived: IKEA’s semi-annual sale. The traditional winter sale starts with thousands of items from all store departments participating, offering discounts of 10%-70%. Additionally, the restaurants and Swedish food stores will offer a variety of dishes and food products at discounted prices. The sale will take place at all branches of the chain: Eshtaol, Beersheba, Kiryat Ata, Rishon Lezion, Netanya, Tel Aviv-Kitchens, and Petah Tikva-Kitchens.

IKEA’s winter SALE, starting Tuesday and running until February 5, features around 2,700 products from all store departments, including sofas and armchairs, bedroom furniture—beds and mattresses, wardrobes and dressers, children’s furniture, textiles, and a wide range of other products at various discounts. An armchair, SOTENÄS, at a sale price of NIS 545 (credit: PR)

Among the participating items: