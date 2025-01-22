Against the backdrop of rising prices, up to 70% off: IKEA sale kicks off

Amid rising prices, the moment Israeli consumers have been waiting for has arrived: IKEA’s semi-annual sale. The traditional winter sale starts with thousands of items from all store departments participating, offering discounts of 10%-70%. Additionally, the restaurants and Swedish food stores will offer a variety of dishes and food products at discounted prices. The sale will take place at all branches of the chain: Eshtaol, Beersheba, Kiryat Ata, Rishon Lezion, Netanya, Tel Aviv-Kitchens, and Petah Tikva-Kitchens.
IKEA’s winter SALE, starting Tuesday and running until February 5, features around 2,700 products from all store departments, including sofas and armchairs, bedroom furniture—beds and mattresses, wardrobes and dressers, children’s furniture, textiles, and a wide range of other products at various discounts.
Among the participating items:
- PÄRUP three-seater sofa, Vissle yellow-brown, SALE price: NIS 1,750 (regular price: NIS 2,395)
- ORRESLÄTT armchair, SALE price: NIS 495 (regular price: NIS 695)
- BURVIK side table, 38 cm, SALE price: NIS 125 (regular price: NIS 195)
- SOTENÄS armchair, SALE price: NIS 545 (regular price: NIS 995)
- GJÖRA wooden double bed, 140x200 cm, SALE price: NIS 895 (regular price: NIS 1,795)
- FULLMAKT flatwoven rug, indoor/outdoor, 200x300 cm, SALE price: NIS 595 (regular price: NIS 1,250)
- GRÅSALA bar stool, SALE price: NIS 49 (regular price: NIS 125)
- RÅSKOG storage cart, SALE price: NIS 145 (regular price: NIS 225)
- KNIXHULT handmade bamboo table lamp, SALE price: NIS 75 (regular price: NIS 175)
- MIDDAGSMAT grilling pan, non-stick coating/stainless steel, SALE price: NIS 59 (regular price: NIS 89)
- ALEX desk, gray-turquoise, SALE price: NIS 596 (regular price: NIS 850)
- ÄNGSSTAMFLY duvet, medium warmth, SALE price: NIS 59 (regular price: NIS 125)
- LJUNGSBRO coffee table, extendable, SALE price: NIS 395 (regular price: NIS 745)