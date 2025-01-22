Trail and hiking shoes with an innovative grip system

SKECHERS introduces its OUTDOOR collection for men and women in collaboration with GOOD YEAR, a brand known for innovation, durability, and excellence.

SKECHERS unveils a new outdoor footwear collection featuring advanced technologies: water and weather resistance, a performance sole in collaboration with Goodyear made of durable rubber for excellent grip on any terrain, an inner sole with MAX PROTECT technology offering innovative rubber compounds for flexibility and durability, and a memory foam insole that ensures ventilation and comfort with every step. Additionally, the shoes are lightweight, providing all-day support without feeling cumbersome.

Price: NIS 269.90-449.90

Available at: SKECHERS stores and online.