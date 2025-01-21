Not just shoes: TOGO launches a home category

There’s a big difference between returning to an apartment or house and coming home. That moment when we step inside and feel we can leave everything outside and relax. What turns a place we live into a home are undoubtedly the small details—our slippers, the scent we love, our personal style, and, in general, the atmosphere that feels like "us." Meet TOGO's new home category.

What’s in store for us?

Atmosphere: When the home feels warm, cozy, and smells wonderful, everything starts to fall into place. The category includes scented candles, aromatic oils, and even humidifiers for a soothing vibe.

Comfort: After a long day, all we want is to shed our clothes and shoes, slip into warm slippers, and maybe enjoy the luxury of a massage gun.

Order and Organization: When everything is in its place, we feel better. One of the best options is storage solutions, like shoe racks.

Additionally, it’s always worth paying attention to the little details that can transform a hectic day into a smooth and pleasant one—compact umbrellas for the way out, reusable water bottles, and other essentials that make leaving the house efficient and stress-free.

Price Range: NIS 29.90–99.90. Available in stores and online.