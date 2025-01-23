Smells good: This popular perfume chain decided to cut prices

While the Israeli economy grapples with a new wave of price hikes and VAT increases, retail chains are looking for creative ways to attract consumers who are tightening their belts in the face of economic measures.

The April chain, specializing in perfumes and beauty products, launched a well-timed marketing move at the beginning of the year: a full VAT refund on selected purchases over NIS 500 until the middle of the month, including the possibility of combining promotions. However, while the move is commendable, it is just a drop in the ocean of rising prices in the economy, especially considering that beauty and perfume products are considered luxuries. The question remains: what will happen to prices once the promotion ends? A branch of April chain (credit: SHAI EPSTEIN)

"In this time of economic challenges, we are committed to doing everything we can to ease the burden on our customers and continue to offer them the best shopping experience," said Merav Eliyahu, the company's VP of Marketing and Trade. "The decision to offer an additional discount equal to the VAT is part of the chain’s long-term policy to maintain customer loyalty and provide them with maximum value."

The move, which comes amid the ongoing rise in the cost of living and economic measures in the market, is intended to allow consumers to enjoy quality beauty and perfume products at more accessible prices. However, given that these are luxury products and the offer is limited in time, the question arises whether this is a real solution or just a temporary fix to the ongoing price crisis.

The new benefit will be available in all the chain's branches across the country until January 15, 2025, and will be added to the existing discounts and promotions.