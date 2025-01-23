Love at first sight: That’s all we can say about this outfit

1. Reserved’s Floral Top

What? A Spanish-inspired design that proves you don’t need plunging necklines to look sexy. Featuring a trendy burgundy-red hue and a twist with floral embellishments at the ends of the long sleeves, this basic item becomes the perfect go-to for days you just don’t feel like dressing up.

Price: NIS 109.90

Where? Reserved stores and website.

Lierac Paris massage oil (credit: PR abroad) 2. Lierac Paris Massage Oil

What? Let’s admit it – the moment we hear about a new stretch-mark product, we’re all ears. This iconic product from the brand has arrived locally, and here’s why it’s worth your attention: with a formula composed of 99% natural ingredients, it helps prevent stretch marks, nourishes, hydrates, soothes the skin, improves elasticity, relieves dryness and itching, and provides a radiant look. Plus, it’s safe for pregnant women.

Price: NIS 219 for 100ml

Where? Super-Pharm, Be, and the brand’s website.

Studio ZUCKER sweater (credit: DOR SHARON) Studio ZUCKER Sweater

What? Designer Einav Zucker hosted a winter event to showcase her seasonal collection, including a warming boucle-knit sweater with a loose, comfy fit, front zipper, and a wide collar for an ultra-chic look. Its neutral color palette offers great flexibility for styling. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Price: NIS 590

Where? 13 Nemirover St., Tel Aviv, and online.

Augustinus Bader Face Cream (credit: courtesy of the brand) Augustinus Bader Face Cream

What? Yes, this might be one of the highest investments you’ll make in a skincare product, but beauty enthusiasts know its worth. This beloved brand has hooked Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, Victoria Beckham, and more on its award-winning rich-textured face cream, which hydrates, repairs, soothes, and protects against environmental damage and premature aging. Ingredients include firming argan oil, avocado, evening primrose oil, omega-6 fatty acids, antioxidants, and linoleic acid.

Price: NIS 1,229 for 50ml | NIS 2,190 for 100ml

Where? Amor in Kikar Hamedina and Factory 54 online.

Avishag Arbel strapless dress (credit: Roi Sarusi) Avishag Arbel Strapless Dress

What? A little black dress that isn’t just for pregnant women – featuring a midi length, body-hugging silhouette, flowing fabric with delicate lace hems, and a strapless neckline that highlights the shoulders for extra femininity. This dress will accompany you through every stage of pregnancy and beyond.

Price: NIS 319

Where? Brand stores and online.

Jimmy Choo sunglasses (credit: PR) Jimmy Choo Sunglasses

What? Rectangular plastic frames in a particularly light brown shade with matching monochromatic lenses. From Jimmy Choo’s Fall-Winter 2025 collection, the sunglasses are all about glamour, meticulous craftsmanship, and luxurious design that reflects the brand’s iconic aesthetics. While standard frames are usually the first to sell out, this refreshing nude combination is a must-have for your accessories drawer.

Price: NIS 1,159

Where? Authorized optical retailers.

Careline BIO Gel deodorant (credit: Tal Azulay) Careline BIO Gel Deodorant

What? Careline’s BIO Noshim series has made a significant mark in the women’s deodorant category. Now expanding with a new gel texture in two scents: Velvet Rose and Secret Garden. Enriched with aloe vera extracts, it provides 48-hour protection, is vegan, hypoallergenic, and suitable for sensitive skin.

Price: NIS 24.90

Where? Pharmacies and retail chains.