Will this technology transform the aesthetic world in Israel?

Aesthetic fillers and facial sculpting with hyaluronic acid have long since become more than just a trend. For millions of women and men, these treatments are an integral part of their skincare routine—a quick and simple process that is hard to imagine the world of aesthetics without.

On the other hand, alongside the results that make us look and feel better, we’ve also grown accustomed to the side effects—swelling, lumps, the fear of looking "too full" or "puffy," and the fact that when we leave the doctor’s office, the acid needs time to "settle," with final results usually visible only after several days or weeks.

Fortunately, this is a constantly evolving field, and now we have access to groundbreaking technology with HALLURA, a hyaluronic acid based on Nobel Prize-winning chemistry technology that is changing the rules of the game.

The Effectiveness of Two Treatments

Alma Israel, a global leader in medical and aesthetic technologies with over 25 years of experience, is proud to introduce HALLURA—a hyaluronic acid developed using "Click Chemistry" technology, which won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2022 for its precision and cleanliness. This technology is entering the aesthetic world for the first time, offering what is described as "the perfect combination of advanced technology, natural results that last, and an exceptionally high safety profile with minimal side effects."

Beyond the advanced properties of HALLURA as a filler, its innovative technology—featuring the 'Syringe with the +'—also incorporates a unique biostimulator that encourages collagen and elastin production, improving skin quality from within. This offers a dual advantage: Both volume restoration and skin rejuvenation, providing not just sculpting but a comprehensive solution for facial skincare.

The 'Syringe with the +' of HALLURA is specifically designed to deliver this dual benefit: Precise and natural volume restoration, results that last longer and are visible immediately after treatment, alongside an advanced biostimulator that revitalizes skin texture and restores inner vitality. Unlike traditional acids, the HALLURA formula is BDDE-free. Thanks to its BiOLinkMatrix™ technology, the acid integrates naturally into skin tissues without the stiffness associated with classic acids, and results are typically visible immediately—without unnecessary swelling or lumps.

This creates a situation where, when a client uses the 'Syringe with the +' for a specific treatment, they are effectively getting the benefits of two combined treatments: On one hand, an acid for facial sculpting and volume restoration with longer-lasting results compared to classic acids, and on the other, an internal skin treatment for renewal and texture improvement.