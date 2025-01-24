Lilit Cosmetics expands: Two new luxury stores in Ayalon Mall

The Lilit Cosmetics Group continues to expand, unveiling two new stores side by side in Azrieli Ayalon Mall: a third branch of BEYONDSKIN, Israel's first network of luxury niche brands, and an eighth branch of the NARS makeup brand. The total investment in the new stores is estimated at approximately NIS 3.5 million.

The new BEYONDSKIN store, spanning 110 square meters, is designed with a modern and elegant concept that creates a unique sensory experience. It joins existing stores in Ramat Aviv Mall and the Gold Mall, with plans to open two more branches by the end of 2025.

The new NARS store, covering 42 square meters, will feature the brand’s leading products and innovative collections, alongside professional makeup services and training by internationally certified makeup artists.

NARS' lipsticks (credit: PR)

"We are excited to continue expanding and spreading the message of the BEYONDSKIN network and the NARS makeup brand," says Yael Bilet-Zin, CEO of Lilit Retail and co-owner of Lilit Cosmetics. "The niche and ultra-premium category is experiencing significant growth worldwide, including in Israel. The stores are located on the first floor at the center of the mall, and choosing Azrieli Ayalon Mall represents another step in refreshing and expanding the range of international brands in Israel."

The BEYONDSKIN chain offers over 20 luxurious niche brands in fragrance, makeup, and skincare, including Creed, Diptyque, and La Prairie, with prices ranging from NIS 100 to NIS 10,000. At the NARS store, which joins seven existing branches across the country, prices range from NIS 105 to NIS 365, mostly aligning with the brand's prices in Europe.