Nobody gets left out: Shake Shack's small revolution

People sensitive to gluten, who have until now avoided Shake Shack’s burgers, can now enjoy a tailored version of the meal. The chain, which recently opened two locations in Israel, has added a gluten-free bun to its menu for an extra charge of NIS 4.

The new bun, designed to replace the regular bun in any burger on the menu, is free of preservatives and is also suitable for vegans. However, the chain clarifies that all meals are prepared in a shared kitchen, and there is a risk of cross-contamination with various allergens, including gluten. A gluten-free bun at Shake Shack (credit: My Social)

Shake Shack, which began its journey in 2004 at Madison Square Park in New York, now operates over 540 locations worldwide, with more than 350 in the United States and 190 in other countries such as the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai. In Israel, the chain can be found at its Dizengoff location in Tel Aviv and in Rishon Lezion.

This move aligns with a growing trend of adapting menus for gluten-sensitive audiences. The chain’s burgers, considered among the leading burger brands globally, will now be accessible to this audience—subject to individual sensitivity and the risks associated with food preparation in a shared kitchen.

The new bun will be available during all operating hours of the chain’s locations and will integrate into the existing menu, which includes burgers, crispy chicken, milkshakes, homemade lemonade, beer, and wine.