Getting married? The design might draw you to choose the venue

LAGO event venues in Rishon Lezion provide tips and highlight the leading trends in wedding and winter event design for 2025 – from a warm, wintery color palette to metallic hues, cozy personalized lighting, the integration of natural materials like wood, and even incorporating a bonfire. Winter events will surprise you too:
A diverse color palette: from warm and wintery to royal metallics
- Earth tones that bring the winter vibe: brown, burgundy, orange, mustard yellow – these colors evoke a sense of warmth and comfort.
- Deep green shades: dark green, olive green, or forest green create a natural and elegant atmosphere.
- Pastel tones: antique pink, light blue, or cream white can add softness and elegance.
- Metallic colors: gold, silver, or bronze add a sparkling and regal touch.
Warm and personal lighting
- Candles of all sizes and colors create a romantic and cozy ambiance.
- Opt for lighting fixtures with warm, yellowish light to create an inviting and pleasant atmosphere.
- Hidden lighting behind walls or furniture adds depth and drama.
Natural materials
- Wooden tables, wooden flooring, or exposed wooden beams create a rustic and warm feel.
- Incorporate large decorative trees into the event design: simulate a forest, blooming flowers, or autumn leaves using large decorative (non-real) trees. These create a "wow" effect and a luxurious look at a cost of NIS 8,000–15,000 per tree.
- Stone walls or decorative stone elements add texture and a sense of luxury.
- Seasonal flowers like narcissus, chrysanthemums, or imported flowers from abroad create an amazing atmosphere.
Decorative elements
- Candleholder stations adorned with candles serve as focal points and add light and atmosphere.
- Large floral arrangements: grand and elaborate floral arrangements above tables or on the stage add drama and elegance.
- Textiles: blankets, pillows, tablecloths, and cloth napkins create a warm and inviting vibe.
- Personal photos: pictures of the couple or family members add a personal touch to the event.
Activities and attractions
- Bonfire area: An outdoor bonfire area creates a magical and inviting atmosphere.
- Live music: Live music sets a romantic and personal tone.
- Interactive activities: A photo booth, social games, or creative workshops add interest and make the event an unforgettable experience.
Additional tips
- Match the design to your personality: Choose a style and design that reflect your personal taste and love story.
- Incorporate surprising elements: Surprising features like artificial snow, soap bubbles, or an acrobatic performance can add interest and make the event unforgettable.
- Work with professionals: Collaborating with the experts from your chosen event venue, along with event designers and other professionals, can help you create the perfect event.