Changing the rules: A simple trick to get extra free coffee at Starbucks

The American coffeehouse chain Starbucks, which operates worldwide, has announced changes to its policies in its North American branches. From now on, the company will no longer allow people in this region to use its facilities without making a purchase, as was previously permitted.

These changes, which are set to take effect on January 27, mark a significant departure from a six-year-old policy that allowed visitors to linger in Starbucks locations and use the facilities without making a purchase.

This move is part of the company’s "Back to Starbucks" strategy, a program announced by the company’s new CEO. Starbucks, the world’s largest coffee chain, says its updated code of conduct—designed to address public disturbances, including bans on smoking and alcohol near its premises—is intended to make its branches more welcoming. Additional changes to be introduced later this month include offering one free refill of hot or cold coffee to customers who purchase and consume their drink on-site.

“Implementing the code of conduct is a practical step that helps us prioritize our paying customers who want to sit and enjoy our coffeehouses,” a Starbucks spokesperson told BBC News. “These updates are part of a broader set of changes we’re making to improve the café experience as we work toward returning to the essence of Starbucks.”

The company stated that the new rules will be displayed in every store, and staff will be instructed to ask anyone violating the code of conduct to leave. Employees will also have the option to contact law enforcement if necessary.

In 2018, Starbucks decided to provide open access to its coffeehouses and restrooms following the controversial arrest of two men in one of its Philadelphia locations.

Starbucks has been trying to boost declining sales as it faces backlash over price increases and boycotts stemming from the Operation Swords of Iron conflict.