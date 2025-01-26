The secrets of designers revealed: 7 tricks for home design during IKEA’s winter sale

When it comes to home design, many believe it’s an expensive project requiring professional expertise or an unlimited budget. However, the truth is that behind every beautifully designed home lies a few basic principles anyone can apply—even on a limited budget. With IKEA’s Winter Sale running until February 5th, now is the perfect time to learn the professional tricks that form the foundation of successful design and discover how to implement them easily and affordably.

In the world of professional design, certain fundamental rules appear repeatedly in every successful project. They are neither complicated nor intricate—but applying them correctly makes all the difference between a space that looks improvised and one that feels thoughtfully designed. In this article, we’ll reveal these seven professional tricks and show you how to apply them effortlessly and on a budget accessible to everyone.

The Rule of Threes—The Secret to Perfecting Any Corner

The Rule of Threes is one of the most fundamental principles in design, based on a proven psychological concept: the human eye is naturally drawn to compositions of three elements. This rule applies to photography, art, and certainly interior design. A composition of three items creates perfect visual balance—not too symmetrical, like a pair of items, and not overly busy, like four or more.

In practice, you can apply this principle in various stunning ways:

Try placing elegant glass candle holders (NIS 12 instead of NIS 19) of different heights, which emit a warm glow and create a special atmosphere. Another option is arranging three FEJKA artificial plants with pots (NIS 15 instead of NIS 25)—they bring nature indoors without the maintenance and are perfect for shelves or window sills. For fans of timeless classics, the set of three TUVKORNELL orange candlesticks (NIS 29 instead of NIS 49) offers iconic 80s design in a fresh and contemporary look. Remember, the key is to create slight variation between the items—whether in height, size, or texture—while maintaining a unifying element such as color or style.

The set of three TUVKORNELL orange candlesticks (NIS 29 instead of NIS 49) (credit: screenshot) Elegant glass candle holders (NIS 12 instead of NIS 19) (credit: PR)

FEJKA artificial plants with pots (NIS 15 instead of NIS 25) (credit: PR) Layers of Textures—The Key to a Rich and Interesting Space

One significant difference between a flat, boring space and one that feels rich and captivating is the use of textures. A well-designed space combines at least three different textures: soft and hard, shiny and matte, smooth and rough. This combination adds depth, visual interest, and enhances the sensory experience of the space.

In IKEA’s current sale, you’ll find various items to create the perfect mix:

Start with the round velvet KRANSBORRE cushion (NIS 45 instead of NIS 59), bringing a rich and luxurious velvet texture. Pair it with the black-and-white TOSSDAN duvet cover and pillowcase set made of soft cotton (NIS 49 instead of NIS 195). Add a flat-woven rug (NIS 595 instead of NIS 1,250) for a third layer of texture.

When combining textures, keep a limited color palette to prevent an overly busy look. For example, stick to neutral tones and let the varied textures tell the design story. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Flat-woven rug (NIS 595 instead of NIS 1,250) (credit: PR)

Pair it with the black-and-white TOSSDAN duvet cover and pillowcase set made of soft cotton (NIS 49 instead of NIS 195) (credit: PR) The round velvet KRANSBORRE cushion (NIS 45 instead of NIS 59) (credit: PR)

Playing with Lighting—How to Illuminate Your Space Correctly

Proper lighting is one of the most significant elements of interior design, yet one of the most complex to master. The guiding principle for lighting design is to combine at least three light sources at different heights in each room. This combination creates depth, highlights focal points, and allows for adapting the room's atmosphere to different activities throughout the day.

Perfect lighting consists of three layers:

General lighting for overall room illumination.

Task lighting for specific activities (reading, working, cooking).

Ambient lighting to create the mood.

During the sale, running until February 5th, you’ll find a variety of lighting solutions to help achieve the perfect mix:

Start with the KNIXHULT bamboo table lamp (NIS 75 instead of NIS 175) as task lighting. It not only provides functional lighting but also adds a design element with its natural appearance and interesting bamboo texture.Complement the look with lanterns (NIS 15 instead of NIS 25), which diffuse soft light, creating a cozy and intimate atmosphere in the evenings.

Lanterns (NIS 15 instead of NIS 25) (credit: PR)

KNIXHULT bamboo table lamp (NIS 75 instead of NIS 175) (credit: PR)

Diverse lighting solutions to help create the perfect combination (credit: PR) The Power of Empty Space—Less Is More

One of the most important principles in modern design is the ability to leave space to "breathe." Empty space isn’t just the absence of something—it’s a design element in its own right. Just as the silence between notes in music is as important as the notes themselves, empty space in interior design is as vital as the items filling the room.

The key to applying this principle is incorporating smart storage solutions that allow for organization without creating visual clutter. In IKEA’s sale, you’ll find everything needed to implement this idea:

The KALLAX shelving unit (NIS 250 instead of NIS 345) is an excellent example—its clean and modular design lets you store many items while maintaining a minimalist, organized look. Pair it with divided storage boxes from the SKUBB series (NIS 29 instead of NIS 45) to maximize storage efficiency without sacrificing the clean appearance.

Another trick is using a mobile storage cart (NIS 125 instead of NIS 195)—it helps keep work surfaces tidy by temporarily storing frequently used items and can be easily moved to free up space when needed.

The KALLAX shelving unit (NIS 250 instead of NIS 345) (credit: PR) A mobile storage cart (NIS 125 instead of NIS 195) (credit: PR)

The key to applying the power of emptiness is incorporating smart storage solutions that maintain order without creating visual clutter. (credit: PR) Focal Point—The Element That Ties the Room Together

A focal point is the dominant feature in a room that draws attention and organizes the rest of the space around it. In professional design, a focal point serves as a visual anchor, providing direction and clear hierarchy to the room. It can be natural (like a large window or fireplace) or planned (a striking piece of furniture, a designed wall, or artwork).

The most important rule is that every room should have one dominant focal point—too many create visual competition and a sense of confusion. You can now find several items to serve as impressive focal points:

The DYVLINGE green swivel armchair (NIS 595 instead of NIS 895) is an excellent example – its iconic design and bold color make it a natural focal point in any space. The RUDSTA glass cabinet (NIS 495 instead of NIS 695) is another great option – it not only provides practical storage but also creates the perfect stage for showcasing cherished items and unique collections. Its back panel allows for hanging pictures and items with magnets, enabling you to create a dynamic and changeable display. The Vissle yellow-brown two-seater sofa (NIS 1,445 instead of NIS 1,995) is also a great addition.

The DYVLINGE green swivel armchair (NIS 595 instead of NIS 895) (credit: PR)

The RUDSTA glass cabinet (NIS 495 instead of NIS 695) (credit: PR)

The Vissle yellow-brown two-seater sofa (NIS 1,445 instead of NIS 1,995) (credit: PR)

Color Balance – A Practical Guide to Combining Colors

Combining colors is one of the key challenges in home design, but there are a few simple rules that can make the task much easier. The professional approach recommends using the 60-30-10 formula: 60% dominant color (usually a neutral tone), 30% secondary color, and 10% accent color that adds interest and energy to the space.

In IKEA’s current sale, you’ll find items that make applying this formula easy: Start with a neutral base and add color accents with items like the yellow SOTENÄS retro-style armchair (NIS 545 instead of NIS 995). Mixing decorative pillows in different textures can add another layer of colorful interest.

The yellow SOTENÄS retro-style armchair (NIS 545 instead of NIS 995) (credit: PR) Round velvet KRANSBORRE cushion (NIS 45 instead of NIS 59) (credit: screenshot) The professional approach recommends using the 60-30-10 formula (credit: PR)

Framing the Space – The Art of Room Division

Proper spatial division is one of the most important elements of professional interior design. It not only defines different functional areas but also creates the right flow and sense of order in a space. In the era of multifunctional rooms, the ability to create visual separation between areas—without building walls—has become especially important.

The EKENABBEN open shelving unit (NIS 195 instead of NIS 275) is a perfect solution for dividing spaces. It’s easy to place, open on both sides, and allows light and air to pass through while creating clear visual separation. For a home office corner, the desk organizer (NIS 95 instead of NIS 125) offers a compact and portable solution that clearly defines the workspace, with its central panel allowing notes and useful items to be hung.

The EKENABBEN open shelving unit (NIS 195 instead of NIS 275) (credit: PR) The desk organizer (NIS 95 instead of NIS 125) (credit: PR) In the era of multifunctional rooms, the ability to create visual separation between areas—without building walls—has become especially important (credit: PR)

From Theory to Practice

Professional design is not just about budget or innate talent—it’s primarily the result of understanding and correctly applying basic principles. The seven tricks we’ve covered form the foundation of any successful design, and the beauty of these principles is that they can be implemented on any budget. With IKEA’s winter sale, now is the perfect time to start applying these principles in your home.

It’s important to remember that great design is a process—you don’t need to apply all the principles at once. Start with one or two tricks that resonate with you, and gradually add more layers to your design. Sometimes, the smallest changes—like rearranging items in groups of three or adding an extra layer of texture—can make the most significant difference.

IKEA’s winter sale offers an excellent opportunity to start implementing these principles at especially affordable prices. With careful planning, understanding the basics, and smart selection of items, you can create a stylish and inviting space that reflects your personal taste—all within a reasonable budget.

In collaboration with IKEA.