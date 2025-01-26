Vardinon opens a new store in Or Akiva

Extra Retail, the private retail arm of Alon Blue Square Group, owned by businessman Moti Ben-Moshe, continues to expand its physical store network, strengthen, and enhance the group’s brands. On January 9, Extra Retail launched a new concept store for the Vardinon brand in the BIG Or Akiva complex, which also officially opened on the same day.

The group invested around NIS 800,000 in the establishment of the new 90-square-meter store. The modern and innovative design concept is reflected in the meticulous and exclusive look, accessible and convenient shelving and item arrangement, stunning and unprecedented design in the field, the use of advanced digital screen technology, and a premium store ambiance in line with the brand's identity. Extra Retail is confident that the new concept will significantly upgrade the shopping experience and provide added value for Vardinon customers.

Sigal Oron, CEO of the Vardinon-Naaman Division, stated: “We are looking forward. Extra Retail Group, which has established itself over decades as a leader in uncompromising quality brands with extensive experience, market understanding, and a constantly renewing customer base, does not rest on its laurels and continues to steadfastly implement a growth strategy, diversification, and expansion of retail activity. The unique design concept we meticulously developed and brought to fruition in collaboration with the professionals at Klein Studio is another layer in our efforts to improve and upgrade the customer experience.”

Gil Gershon, Head of Marketing and E-Commerce at the Naaman-Vardinon Division, added: “We are excited to introduce the concept of our unique stores and make the group’s premium products accessible to our customers close to their homes. Extra Retail concluded 2024 with the opening of six new stores nationwide, from the BIG Regba complex in the north to Eilat in the south. We will continue this expansion trend with the launch of additional concept stores in attractive locations in 2025. Of course, we will also continue to upgrade and enhance our e-commerce operations and work on nurturing and strengthening our NV CLUB loyalty program, which already includes over half a million satisfied members.”