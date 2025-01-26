Strauss Ice Cream launches POP CORNETTO: New popcorn-flavored ice cream

Strauss Ice Cream brings the magic of the cinema to ice cream with an exciting winter launch: POPCORNETTO, two new cones in popcorn and salted caramel flavors, and popcorn and chocolate flavors, combining the beloved taste of popcorn with a particularly delicious ice cream experience.

Popcorn and Salted Caramel Cornetto – A cone featuring a unique popcorn flavor, with a salted caramel ripple, crispy wafer, compound chocolate, and crunchy balls coated in milk chocolate with a popcorn flavor.

Popcorn and Chocolate Cornetto – A cone combining the flavors of chocolate and popcorn, a crispy wafer, compound chocolate, and crunchy balls coated in milk chocolate with a popcorn flavor.

The product is certified kosher by the Badatz Eda Haredit and is available at all retail chains.Price range: NIS 10-12.90