Strauss Ice Cream launches POP CORNETTO: New popcorn-flavored ice cream

The new Cornetto cones offer a particularly tasty and wintery ice cream experience with two new flavors: Popcorn and Salted Caramel, and Popcorn and Chocolate.

By WALLA! MONEY
Strauss Ice Cream launches POP CORNETTO: New popcorn-flavored ice cream (photo credit: PR)
Strauss Ice Cream launches POP CORNETTO: New popcorn-flavored ice cream
(photo credit: PR)

Strauss Ice Cream brings the magic of the cinema to ice cream with an exciting winter launch: POPCORNETTO, two new cones in popcorn and salted caramel flavors, and popcorn and chocolate flavors, combining the beloved taste of popcorn with a particularly delicious ice cream experience.

  • Popcorn and Salted Caramel Cornetto – A cone featuring a unique popcorn flavor, with a salted caramel ripple, crispy wafer, compound chocolate, and crunchy balls coated in milk chocolate with a popcorn flavor.
  • Popcorn and Chocolate Cornetto – A cone combining the flavors of chocolate and popcorn, a crispy wafer, compound chocolate, and crunchy balls coated in milk chocolate with a popcorn flavor.

The product is certified kosher by the Badatz Eda Haredit and is available at all retail chains.Price range: NIS 10-12.90 



Related Tags
Ice cream
Strauss
popcorn
new products