London calling: British Airways returns to Israel

After a break of about six months: The airline British Airways has announced the resumption of its flights to Israel starting from April 5, 2025. The decision comes as part of a wave of international airlines returning to Israel, signaling a gradual recovery of international aviation at Ben Gurion Airport.

According to the plan, British Airways will operate one daily flight initially on the Tel Aviv-London Heathrow route, with the first flight from London landing in Israel on April 5, and the first flight from Israel departing the following day. Starting from April 20, the airline is expected to double the frequency of flights to two daily flights.

The return of British Airways joins similar announcements from other leading European airlines, including the Lufthansa Group (which includes Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings) and the Italian airline ITA. The gradual return of international airlines is expected to increase competition on European routes and lead to lower prices.

Heathrow Airport in London (credit: REUTERS)

It is worth mentioning that last October, British Airways announced that it would suspend its flights to Israel until the end of March 2025. The decision to renew the flights represents a significant vote of confidence in the Israeli aviation market and in the security situation.

The resumption of the London route is expected to significantly ease the situation for Israeli travelers, as Heathrow Airport serves as a major aviation hub offering connecting flights to many destinations around the world.