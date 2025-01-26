Waiting for spring? Here's another reason

Balconies and gardens have long become pivotal and well-curated spaces in the Israeli home. It's no wonder that many property owners take advantage of the colder seasons to meticulously plan their outdoor areas, ensuring they can fully enjoy them when spring and summer arrive. Among the key elements in these spaces are outdoor kitchens, which have become a must-have feature in any self-respecting residential project. These kitchens boast cutting-edge designs and functionality, merging exquisite aesthetics with top-notch culinary capabilities.

A prime example is an outdoor kitchen designed for a large family that frequently hosts gatherings. The project was executed by Nigah Chef For Home, one of Israel's leading luxury kitchen companies and importer of premier international brands offering the most advanced developments in the field. Nigah Chef For Home is the counterpart of Nigah Chef, a parent company specializing in professional kitchens for corporate giants such as Google, Samsung, Intel, and gourmet restaurants like Toto and Claro. Nyga Chef FOR HOME (credit: ELAD GONEN)

"The kitchen, custom-made in collaboration with Aryeh & Omri Consultants—a firm specializing in professional kitchen design—was crafted by the Italian brand Alpes Inox. Known for their timeless and classic creations, Alpes Inox designs fit seamlessly with the family's love for cooking and outdoor entertaining," explains Yael Moskovich, Marketing VP and co-owner of Nigah Chef For Home. "The meticulous aesthetics, maximum design flexibility, and high-quality materials like stainless steel, combined with the integration of unique components and professional-grade appliances, have made this kitchen a standout."

"The kitchen is located in the heart of a landscaped garden, adjacent to the pool and under an impressive pergola, allowing for year-round hosting," Moskovich adds. "Beyond its visual appeal, the kitchen includes top-tier cooking facilities. We fulfilled all the homeowners' desires by custom-designing some appliances in unconventional sizes with special features, enabling the chefs to work from various positions on both sides of the counters."

"The brand's vision, 'liberi in cucina' (free in the kitchen), inspired us to create a fluid and airy layout. We designed three parallel islands, each approximately 5 meters long, made of silk-finished stainless steel. This material is pleasant to the touch and visually appealing, and it pairs optimally with natural materials like stone and wood. The islands’ elevated legs create a lightweight, airy look. Two islands are designated for food prep and cooking, while the third, near the pool, serves as a bar counter with built-in beverage refrigerators, an ice maker, and a unique hybrid cooling drawer that can transform into a freezer within minutes—perfect for storing large quantities of popsicles and ice cream during pool parties."

"For the cooking zones, we integrated appliances from top European manufacturers specializing in professional kitchens. The family, being avid meat lovers who enjoy preparing fresh dishes on-site, required three different grills to accommodate various cooking and grilling styles: a Josper charcoal grill from Spain, a robata grill by Caly Ovens from the UK—renowned for its multi-tiered, gas and charcoal-powered grills used in leading restaurants worldwide, such as the famous Amazónico—and a powerful gas grill by the German brand KSF, which doubles as a grill and rotisserie."

And, of course, alongside the fine meat dishes, carbohydrates are a must. The kitchen features a professional oven from the Italian brand Alfa, perfect for baking pizzas, focaccias, and pastries, as well as roasting fish, meat, and vegetables. To ensure quick and efficient cleanup after meals, the kitchen is equipped with a Food Service dishwasher that completes a cycle in just four minutes. This outdoor kitchen offers a hosting experience that is not only enjoyable and functional but also practical and powerful.