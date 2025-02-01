Afraid to fly? Meet the safest airlines of 2025

The aviation world has experienced turbulence in recent weeks, with a series of incidents grabbing widespread media coverage and raising anxiety levels among potential travelers. Right on cue, a comprehensive study arrives, aimed at easing the concerns of worried passengers and helping them choose a reliable airline.

The leading airline rating portal, AirlineRatings, has released its annual report ranking the safest airlines globally. The report highlights the top 25 airlines that meet the strictest safety standards, offering guidance to travelers planning their next flight.

New Zealand's flagship carrier has retained its top spot for the second consecutive year. The battle for the global safety ranking's peak is typically fought between two Far East giants—Air New Zealand and Australia’s Qantas. This year, the New Zealanders managed to maintain their dominance.

Flight: A Survival Game (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The Far East and the Middle East dominate the top 11 spots, but Europe holds an impressive presence, with seven representatives in the elite list.

Turkish Airlines, serving as a bridge between Europe and Asia, leads the European table, ranking 13th globally. The airline, which earned a perfect seven-star safety rating, prides itself on operating the world’s largest destination network.

Despite its massive scale of operations, the Turkish carrier boasts an impressive safety record: Its last fatal accident occurred in 2009 when a Boeing aircraft crashed in the Netherlands. In that incident, the majority of passengers—126 out of 135—survived.

In second place among European airlines is Portugal’s TAP, ranked 14th globally. An especially notable achievement for TAP is that it hasn’t lost a passenger in nearly 50 years. The airline also invests resources in assisting passengers with a fear of flying.

The latter half of Europe’s standout airlines includes familiar names: Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) at 16th, British Airways at 17th, Spain’s Iberia at 18th, Finland’s Finnair at 19th, and the Lufthansa Group, which also includes the Swiss brand SWISS, rounding out the top five at 20th.

An Iberia Airline Plane (credit: PR)

For the first time in its history, Iberia has entered the club of the 25 safest airlines. This achievement adds to a string of awards the Spanish carrier has won this year for punctuality, service quality, and its in-flight cuisine.

Budget Airlines Surprise

Contrary to the common belief that budget airlines compromise on safety, the rankings paint a completely different picture. AirlineRatings dedicates a separate ranking to low-cost carriers, and the results are surprising.

Ryanair, often perceived as a symbol of cost-cutting at all costs, ranks third globally among budget airlines. Its record speaks for itself—over four decades of operations without a single passenger fatality.

Close behind, in fourth place, is its British competitor easyJet. Over its 30 years of operation, the airline has also maintained a spotless record free of fatal accidents.

The youngest airline in this category, Hungary’s Wizz Air, ranks seventh globally. The airline boasts a modern fleet, with most of its aircraft less than five years old.

The European representation in the low-cost category also includes Norwegian at 12th, Spain’s Vueling at 13th, Britain’s Jet2 at 14th, Germany’s Eurowings at 20th, and Latvia’s Air Baltic, which closes out the list at 25th.

How Are Safety Rankings Determined?

AirlineRatings employs a complex set of criteria, consulting with pilots and top-tier aviation experts. The evaluation focuses on hard data: Fleet age, number of aircraft, quality of crew training, and incident history.

Interestingly, financial stability is also a factor. The reasoning is simple: A financially struggling airline might cut budgets for training, maintenance, and upgrades, potentially impacting safety standards.

The ranking also considers international standards: Has the airline’s home country passed the rigorous audit of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)? Does the airline comply with the operational safety standards of the International Air Transport Association (IATA)? Together, these elements form a comprehensive picture, enabling passengers to make informed decisions about their next flight.