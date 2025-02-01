Will it revive the north after the war? A wave of campaigns for tourists

A wave of initiatives to revive tourism is underway in northern Israel, aiming to bring visitors back to an area that was severely impacted during the war. In Golan tourism, where an increase in visitors has been recorded since the ceasefire, a comprehensive initiative is being launched. This includes a 50% discount on a second night midweek, alongside benefits at attractions and restaurants.

At the same time, in the Upper Galilee, Galilion Hotel and Kibbutz Kfar Giladi Hotel are launching a campaign with an investment of NIS 800,000, calling on companies and organizations to move their conferences and vacation activities to the region.

"The residents of the Golan stayed in their homes and bravely faced the challenges," says Uri Kelner, Head of the Golan Regional Council. "Now it's time to give back to them. This is an opportunity to show solidarity and support for Golan tourism operators, who are the beating heart of the region."

More than 50 lodging sites in the Golan, including hotels, guesthouses, and glamping sites, have joined the initiative, which will run until mid-March. "The tourism businesses in the Golan have united to encourage Israeli tourists to vacation at an affordable price," explains Limor Portal, Director of the Tourism Department at the Golan Economic Company. Ramot Resort Hotel (credit: PR)

Before the war, the Upper Galilee hosted 8.8 million visitors annually, with 3.2 million overnight stays in hotels and guesthouses. "The tourism industry is a critical employment engine in the region," emphasizes Dudi Ben Gal, CEO of Kibbutz Kfar Giladi Hotel. "Approximately 12.7% of employees in the North work in tourism—2.5 times the national average."

The current season, according to the Golan Tourism Department, is the perfect time to visit the region: Water flows abundantly, the scenery is green, and visitors can enjoy natural and heritage sites, waterfalls and streams, culinary delights, wine, and local produce.