Of all the faux fur coats currently in stores, this is the one

1. Faux Fur Coat by De Rokoko

What? Just days ago, we talked about how this winter we want our coats in their massive, furry forms—or not at all. Romi Spector presents her contemporary take on the plump faux fur coat: luxurious, oversized, padded, and featuring a wide, classic notch collar.

How much? NIS 1,290.

Where? Brand stores and online.

Asymmetrical top by H&M (credit: H&M PR) 2. Asymmetrical Top by H&M

What? The color that keeps giving—wine burgundy on a long-sleeved, slim-fit stretch jersey top, with an asymmetrical neckline that bares one shoulder, adding a touch of femininity. Plus, a ruched seam at the waist creates a draping effect. A versatile piece, especially for mornings when inspiration is lacking.

How much? NIS 99.90.

Where? H&M stores and online.

Camel case by NOMAD (credit: idigital, PR) 3. Camel Case by NOMAD

What? In an era where our 24/7 companion, the smartphone, is a key part of our total look, the case selection must match. iPhone owners will be happy to know that iDigital is exclusively launching the brand offering the season’s favorite camel shade. A sleek natural leather case with leather only on the back for added protection. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

How much? NIS 199.

Where? iDigital stores and online.

Black handbag by Furla (credit: PR abroad) 4. Black Handbag by Furla

What? This next bag is for those who want to buy luxury and feel luxury, but at a fair price. The Italian handbag brand offers a harmonious design with curved and straight lines, perfect for day-to-evening use. The design twist is in the short shoulder strap adorned with spherical gold metal embellishments.

How much? NIS 1,950.

Where? Furla stores.

Jumpsuit by Strongful (credit: EIRAD NETZER) 5. Jumpsuit by Strongful

What? The brand’s Oasis collection has been revamped with new cuts and flattering designs (tested and approved). A jumpsuit with an open back and crisscross straps, made from flexible and breathable fabric, with a double-layered chest for extra support. Perfect for your next workout or any sweat-free situation, paired with a blazer or oversized denim jacket.

How much? NIS 305.

Where? Online.

Sheer lace pants by Mango (credit: courtesy of the brand) 6. Sheer Lace Pants by Mango

What? Lace pieces aren’t going anywhere soon, and if your whole look can be based on this texture, even better. The beloved Spanish brand offers sheer lace pants with an elastic waistband and built-in underwear—no need to overthink lingerie while rocking this revealing piece. Sexy, stylish, and chic.

How much? NIS 149.90.

Where? Mango stores and Terminal X online.

Pendant necklace by Impress (credit: Photo Art) 7. Pendant Necklace by Impress

What? There’s no such thing as too much jewelry. For those looking to indulge or treat someone to some fresh bling, consider a pendant necklace adorned with colorful gemstones from the Fancy collection. If you haven’t yet explored this vibrant jewelry line, you’re missing out on a perfect addition to any outfit.

How much? NIS 1,490.

Where? Impress stores and online.