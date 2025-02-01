The French are back: How much will it cost to fly to Paris on new planes

Air France has announced its return to Israel, resuming flights on the Paris-Tel Aviv route starting January 25, 2025. The airline is the latest in a series of international carriers that are renewing their operations in Israel following the ceasefire.

The company plans to operate daily flights on the route, using the new-generation Airbus A350-900 aircraft. This new plane will offer passengers an enhanced flying experience, including a dedicated premium class, flatbed seats in business class, personal entertainment screens in all classes, and Wi-Fi for all passengers. An Air France plane (credit: REUTERS)

Tickets for select dates in March to Paris will be available starting at $522.

Currently, several foreign airlines operate flights from Israel, including Wizz Air, Etihad, Fly Dubai, Air Europa, LOT, Air Seychelles, Bluebird, TUS, Ethiopian Airlines, Aegean, Tarom, Azerbaijan Airlines, Hainan, Bulgaria Air, and others that already fly to the country.