Gaming accessories: The gamer's toolbox

A good gamer knows that winning on the digital battlefield requires more than just a powerful computer. In this world, peripheral accessories often completely transform the user experience. Personally, I play most games on consoles (I grew up with controllers in hand), but I took the opportunity to “switch sides” while testing the upcoming Civilization 7 (review coming soon). I did so on the excellent Lenovo Legion 7 laptop, paired with a few additional accessories that definitely enhanced the journey.

In my opinion, the most important tool I received in the set was the Lenovo Legion M410. This excellent gaming mouse solved a problem that previously prevented me from spending long hours with mice: Hand pain. The wireless mouse, which is a fantastic bonus, charges via USB cable and offers up to 53 hours of battery life. It features a maximum DPI of 16,000 for smooth tracking. Additionally, it comes with dynamic two-zone RGB lighting and is NVIDIA Reflex compatible, delivering a competitive edge with faster response times and reduced latency.

The M410 is designed for extended use, with an ergonomic build that suits various grip styles. The top surface provides a pleasant grip and prevents slipping, while the overall structure of the mouse is comfortable for both daily use and intensive gaming.

The wireless connection of the M410 operates on 2.4GHz technology, ensuring a high-speed connection with no lag. This mouse is ideal for competitive gamers looking for the freedom of movement without cable restrictions. The long battery life supports extended use between charges, with the option of connecting via USB cable for quick charging or wired use when necessary. While I can't share too much about Civilization 7 before its release date, fans of the series know you'll spend hours clicking and moving. Surprisingly, even after many hours of continuous gameplay, I didn’t experience any hand fatigue—and that’s a win in itself. The Lenovo Legion M410 Mouse (credit: PR)

Another complementary tool that pairs well with the wireless mouse is the Lenovo Legion K510 Mini Pro keyboard. This compact mechanical keyboard provides more space for mouse movements. It features RGB lighting with 16.8 million colors and over ten pre-set lighting modes, along with a matte finish that offers high resistance to fingerprints on the keycaps.

In addition, I received two more items for testing that were especially helpful when traveling. One was a carrying case for the laptop and its accessories. The other was a lifesaver in moments when my empire was at risk of losing power—a portable backup battery. The Lenovo Go USB-C is an excellent solution for remote workers or gamers needing access to a large power reserve for their laptops and USB-C devices, enabling mobile productivity. With an impressive capacity of 20,000mAh, you can quickly charge multiple devices while simultaneously recharging the backup battery.

The battery itself recharges in just three hours, and once ready, it holds enough power to charge your laptop at least once and your mobile devices several times. The built-in cable is attached to the device and can be easily accessed by pulling it out. The battery’s design allows simultaneous charging of up to three devices via two USB-C ports and one USB-A port.

In Summary: These accessories don’t just complement your gaming setup—they elevate it. Whether you're a competitive gamer or someone who simply enjoys gaming on the go, having the right tools can make all the difference.